Here's How HBO's 'The Last of Us' Masters the Use of Humour in a Bleak Setting

Humour can be one’s companion – both in the best of times and the worst of times. The comedic elements in HBO’s new series, The Last of Us, adapted from the video game of the same name, is perhaps a shining example of the much-needed levity the grim show requires.

The tension and suspense are almost palpable in the drama thriller. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, attempt to evoke pathos and build a world underlined with danger. So humour acts as a key element to assuage the dire circumstances they are in.