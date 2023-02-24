HBO Hit 'Succession' To End After Season 4, Creator Confirms

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong told the New Yorker in an interview, “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

“I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” Armstrong added.

HBO has separately confirmed that the hit show will end with the upcoming fourth season, which will air on HBO in the US on 26 March.

The satirical black comedy saga stars Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman and Natalie Gold.