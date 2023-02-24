ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Hit 'Succession' To End After Season 4, Creator Confirms

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong said the show will come to an end after the fourth season.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Hot on Web
1 min read
HBO Hit 'Succession' To End After Season 4, Creator Confirms
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

HBO's hit series Succession is set to end with the upcoming fourth season, showrunner Jesse Armstrong told the New Yorker in an interview. The show follows a media mogul and his family’s fight over his legacy after he steps down from the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong told the New Yorker in an interview, “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

“I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” Armstrong added.

HBO has separately confirmed that the hit show will end with the upcoming fourth season, which will air on HBO in the US on 26 March.

The satirical black comedy saga stars Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman and Natalie Gold.

Also Read

All We Know About Netflix's 'Wednesday' Backlash And The COVID Dance Scene

All We Know About Netflix's 'Wednesday' Backlash And The COVID Dance Scene

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

Topics:  HBO Succession 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×