Haddi Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Anurag Kashyap Star In a Revenge Drama

Haddi is a crime vengeance drama and will premiere on ZEE5 on 7 September 2023.
Photo Courtesy:Twitter
On Wednesday, the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming ZEE5 original film, Haddi was released. The crime drama set in the backdrop of the ‘modern ruins’ of Delhi NCR, Gurgaon and Noida.
Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles, this hard-hitting noir revenge drama is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. The show is produced by Zee Studios and Anandita Studios.
Anurag Kashyap spoke about the show, “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make Haddi what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. Haddi is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi on ZEE5 and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama”.
