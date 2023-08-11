Pics: Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Kashyap Join IFFM Inauguration Panel

Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Kashyap join IFFM Inauguration Panel.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commenced on Friday, 11 August, with an inauguration press conference. Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the IFFM inauguration panel, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Anjali Menon, and actors Vijay Varma, Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.
Anurag Kashyap, Vijay Varma and others at the IFFM inauguration panel.
Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar in a candid conversation.
Karan Johar addresses the panel.
Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan pose for a picture.
Vijay Varma and Mrunal Thakur at the IFFM panel.
The IFFM inauguration panel at Melbourne.
Rani Mukerji in conversation with Rajeev Masand.
Actor Kartik Aaryan in conversation with Rajeev Masand.
Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker Karan Johar in a candid conversation.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh at the IFFM inauguration panel.
Rithvik Dhanjani and Anurag Kashyap in a candid conversation.
Filmmakers Anjali Menon and Vikramaditya Motwane.
The festival's Founder and Director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange.
