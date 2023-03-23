'Gumraah' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur Plays a Double Role in Murder Mystery

The makers of Gumraah finally unveiled its official trailer on Thursday, 23 March. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the thriller-drama stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

The trailer takes us through a murder mystery with two identical suspects. As the police try to uncover the mystery, the trailer takes us into the lives of the two suspects, who are poles apart from each other. Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy play police officers in the film.