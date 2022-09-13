Emilia Clarke Makes Her Marvel Debut With 'Secret Invasion', Shares Message

Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The teaser trailer of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Secret Invasion was released at Disney’s D23 Expo. This marks the MCU's ninth original series. The show also marks the return of Samuel L Jackson character, Nick Fury. The limited series also welcomes Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke as the star of the new show.
Emilia Clarke was quick to share her debut news on Instagram, stating, "Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do."
She shared the trailer of the show along with her message.
The show is created by Kyle Bradstreet. And the series also stars Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Secret Invasion will premiere in early 2023. It will be part of phase five of the MCU.