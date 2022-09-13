Emilia Clarke Makes Her Marvel Debut With 'Secret Invasion', Shares Message

Emilia Clarke was quick to share her debut news on Instagram, stating, "Jeeeze Louise, Marvel let me into their world…Their world that includes SAMUEL L FREAKING JACKSON! OLIVIA COLEMAN! BEN MENDELSOHN! Can’t believe they let me and my star struckness near this much talent, I also can’t believe I managed to get words out without dissolving into a fangurl. But here we are, and I really think you’re gonna like it.. I sure do."

She shared the trailer of the show along with her message.