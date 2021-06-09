‘Loki’ First Episode Released: Here’s How to Watch It

Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a comeback with a new series dedicated to him. Tom Hiddleston stars in and as Loki who is also known as the 'God of Mischief'.

Loki died in the penultimate Avengers movie – Avengers: Infinity War. But in Avengers: Endgame the heroes travelled to the Battle of New York where Loki was held captive. That's when Loki, who was then Thor's prisoner, runs away with the Tesseract.