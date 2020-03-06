Kumail Nanjiani Turns Bollywood Star in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

In December last year, Nanjiani stunned fans with an Instagram photo of his newly ripped physique. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” he wrote. He went on to add a disclaimer that his transformation from dad bod to six-pack wouldn’t have been possible had he not had “a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studios in the world.” “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” he wrote.

The Eternals has been directed by Chloe Zhao and releases on 6 November.