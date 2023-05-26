Fleabag To Marvelous Mrs Maisel: 5 Shows That Quash The Women Aren't Funny Myth

Are women funny? This is a question that has seemingly plagued us since time immemorial. However, a quick history lesson would have us all know that this particular bit of invented history doesn’t stand the test of time.

Dated scientific jargon might convince you otherwise. But hilarious female writers have existed for a long time, Aphra Behn, anyone? The Restoration-era writer was known for her quick wit and bawdy dialogues. Although societal decorum was quite different back then, and she was merely following the norm– especially during the reign of Charles II, the ‘Merry Monarch’ – where women were encouraged to be witty.