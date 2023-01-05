Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi’s Web Series 'Farzi' Gets A Release Date

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Web Series 'Farzi' Gets Release Date
(Photo: Instagram)
Raj & DK's new web series, Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.
Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share the release date and wrote a short caption, stating, "Con hai ye farzi?" Vijay also did the same, writing, "Here to uncover the asli behind the Farzi."
Check the posters from the series here:
Raj & DK previously worked on the web series The Family Man. Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey. He is also working on a project titled Bloody Daddy. Vijay on the other hand is working with Katrina Kaif on Merry Christmas.