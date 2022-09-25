Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Are Back

The film once again stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola and Henry Cavill as her famous brother Sherlock. The film is based on author Nancy Springer’s six-book series, 'The Enola Holmes Mysteries.'

The trailer in question delves into Enola's own dreams to pursue being a detective. We get a sneak peek into her struggles, after she opens her own agency, but ultimately she is able to find a way to become a detective. She gets a case and turns out that her case is intertwined with that of her brother's. What happens next remains a mystery.

Writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer both return for the sequel to the 2020 film.