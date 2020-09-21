Millie Bobby Brown Is Effortlessly Charming in & as 'Enola Holmes'

Director Harry Bradbeer brings in a Fleabag-esque charm by getting Enola to break the fourth wall in a highly self-aware way. Enola Holmes is both a lesson in 19th-century feminism as well as politics. When push comes to shove, she traps herself in a corset but makes sure to tell us that that's okay because it's her "choice." Later in the film, one of Eudoria's friend, who runs martial arts classes for women in a place disguised as a cafe, tells Sherlock, "Politics doesn't interest you because you have no interest in changing a world that suits you so well."

While Enola does share the genius and confidence of her brother Sherlock, she's in no way socially awkward or mysterious. Her ways are more lively and hopeful with a touch of humour.