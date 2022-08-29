Who Are the Kachcha Banyan Gang, That Inspired ‘Delhi Crime 2’?

"They usually applied oil on their bodies to make them slippery so that getting hold of them would be difficult. They tied stones to their waists, which could be used to attack police parties when chased. The leader of the gang usually carried a daulatiya.”

Where Did They Operate From?

They would often attack in groups of 5-10 and often at night. The first case Kumar mentions in his book is from May 1990 in Delhi.

Later, in 1999 The Tribune reported a suspected kachcha banyan attack and a Hindustan Times article from August 2000 reported that a gang assumed to be the kachcha banyan gang attacked labourers in Haryana. In 2000, several other suspected attacks were reported in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and some in Maharashtra.