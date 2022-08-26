'Delhi Crime 2' Review: Raw & Honest Performances Make This Season a Winner

Then comes ACP Neeti Singh, deftly played by Rasika. From a trainee to an ACP, her journey has evolved from a wide-eyed novice to an officer with authority. In this Season, Neeti’s character is more sure of herself. She is faced with the challenge of balancing her professional and personal life. Her demanding husband forces her to take an off in the middle of the case, lands up at her workplace and gives her a lecture about "ideal wives". But Neeti stands up for herself and refuses to submit. The interpersonal dynamics of the characters are so beautifully etched out. Not for a second Rasika makes you feel that she is merely essaying a role, you start rooting for her early on.

Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) returns in this season as well and plays the loyalist to Madam Sir with ease. He makes his presence felt on screen and adds nuance to the show.

Karishma Solanki aka Lata Solanki (Tillottama Shome ) brings alive the character of a murderer. Her character embodies the subtle discriminations, the fact that no one is born a criminal, the divide in the society and how women are still expected to cater to societal expectations. “You can’t just shove me to the side by crushing my dreams. What is mine, is mine by right. I want a good life like yours. I don’t want to be in the kitchen. I don’t want a child, but no one has asked me” - words that will leave you questioning. Even in scenes where Lata isn’t saying anything, she’s saying a lot. Tillotama's presence takes the season up a notch.

Among the many strong scenes my favourite was the climax, the one between Vartika and Lata. It highlights the state of affairs in our country and will tug at your heartstrings.

Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt are back and do justice to their characters.

Though the direction and editing were stronger in Season 1, this season still holds its ground. The pace might be a little slow, but it has the desired effect. The dialogues, too, fall short in comparison.

A special mention must be made about the cinematography. The dark and grim atmosphere add to the storytelling.

Watch Delhi Crime season 2 as it tells you a story about crushed dreams, disparity in our society, subtle discriminations, the condition of the police force and more. The narrative is held together by brilliant performances. Overall, this season is a winner.