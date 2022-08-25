'It's Not a Show That's Sensationalising Crime': Shefali Shah on 'Delhi Crime'

Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang talk about Delhi Crime season 2.
The second season of Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Rajesh Tailang will premier on Netflix on 26 August. Directed by Richie Mehta, the first season of the Emmy-winning show released on Netflix in 2019. The Quint spoke to the cast of Delhi Crime 2, about working on their characters for the show, its and relation with the real world, and more.
Talking about the genre of the show and its demands, Shefali shared, "It's not a show that's sensationalising crime. It's actually when you go down to seeing it, even the way you see the cops and the whole system and how it functions — it's so raw. Like, they look exhausted. There is nothing larger-than-life in the show."
They also shared their views on the police force, their character arc in the show and more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty