Renzu's The Illegal Speaks About Crushed Dreams, Apathetic Systems

The Illegal’s masterstroke is that it depicts how the deep-seated patriarchy engulfs its men too. Hassan’s family isn’t indifferent, but somehow there is a lingering expectation of him holding the reigns once he graduates from college. From the onset, Hassan’s father isn’t very happy about his son’s career choice. He believes that filmmaking is not something cut out for people from middle-class families. Even his uncle, who failed to realise his dreams in America, is very discouraging. Despite the resistance, Hassan still tries his best to make things work. But misfortunes keep piling on him. From his father’s surgery to sister’s wedding, it is Hassan who arranges the funds despite his own financial woes. Even his mother, who has always extended her support, falls back on him in times of stress and looks up to her son to take care of the family. For a system that’s designed to mostly uplift men and help them climb the stairs to success, the burdens sometimes can crush them too.

Captivity, Not Just For Immigrants

In one of the best scenes from the film, Hassan is seen talking to his sister (Shweta Tripathi) the day she is supposed to get married. By then, Hassan is trapped in the foreign land, another immigrant waiting in vain to get the green card and legal status so that he can escape the vicious cycle. When Hassan explains the reason he is not being able to come down to India, Mahi says, “Bhai, you sound like a captive”. Their conversation steers to Mahi saying she is also caught in the web. “I just ended up being like everybody else. First get married and take care of the house, then have kids and take care of them. I will always be living for someone else”, she weeps. Though Hassan consoles her, we know that both of them are shackled by systems that failed them time and again.