I Want to Do More Bollywood Films: Suraj Sharma

Sharma speaks to The Quint about how various people he met during his stay in New York helped inspire the character of Hassan. "There's someone I have known for years, and every time I would talk to him he spoke so fondly about his family. To me, it seemed like he had them around, until one day he told me how he can't go back home because he won't be able to return."

Sharma says people like him and many other he met helped him get into Hassan's skin. Danish Renzu, who is also an immigrant in the US, shared his experiences with Suraj, which aided in understanding Hassan better.