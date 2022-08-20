‘Cuttputlli’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar on a Hunt for a Serial Killer

Akshay Kumar in a still from Cuttputlli.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Disney+Hotstar has dropped the trailer of its upcoming film Cuttputlli. The thriller stars Akshay Kumar, Chandrachur Singh, Rakul Preet Singh among others.
The film is set in Kasauli. Akshay plays a cop who has been tasked to hunt down a serial killer. The trailer shows how the killer has claimed two victims, leaving their bodies in public spaces: a bench at a viewpoint and a large drain pipe. Cuttputlli is all set to release on 2 September. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, it is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
