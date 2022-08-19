ADVERTISEMENT

'Cuttputlli' Teaser: Akshay Kumar is All Set to Play Cop In New Crime-Thriller

The trailer is set to be out Saturday.

The first look and teaser of Akshay Kumar's Cuttpulli are out. The first look showcases the actor as a cop who is out to catch a serial killer. The trailer for the film is all set to be out tomorrow while the film releases on 2 September.

The first look of the film shows Akshay deep in thought while holding something in his hand.

First look of Cuttputlli

(Photo: Twitter)

The teaser for the film showcases Akshay deep in thought looking for clues while attempting to catch a serial killer.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote on Twitter, “Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. Dropping on @DisneyPlusHS, 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow.”

He is also to be seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The film, Cuttputlli, is supposed to drop on Disney + Hotstar.

