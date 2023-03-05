'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' Trailer: Yami Gautam's Mid-air Heist Plan Falls Short

In the trailer, we see couple planning a mid-air heist. However, Yami and Sunny heist plan falls short. The trailer keeps you on the edge of your seat with what might happen next.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Kaushal shares, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the more better.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is also co-written by Amar Kaushik.