Yami Gautam Recalls Being Called Out For 'Small Role' in Kaabil

Yami Gautam has said that she was called out by people for doing 'cameos and small roles' in films. Comparing Bollywood and Hollywood in this aspect, Yami said that a bigger deal about such things is made in India.
Talking to Galatta Plus Yami said, “I was called out sometimes, ki acha inka toh cameo hai ya chota role hain (I was called out and ‘she has a cameo or a small role). Kaabil, I think that’s another film that I am so glad that I got to be a part of. But, some people thought, the audience loved it. And now, when journalists interact with me, they be like ‘you were so good in that film’. But, I say ‘no but that’s not what you wrote back then’.”
The actor added, "I think it's one of the few times when we should look at the West. Even the biggest actors in Hollywood don't shy away from doing small roles and working with directors if they want to. They don't care. They come, do something amazing and leave. In India, we make such a big deal".
Yami will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary’s Lost, in which she plays a Kolkata-based journalist.
