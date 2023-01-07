Yami Gautam Recalls Being Called Out For 'Small Role' in Kaabil

Yami Gautam has said that she was called out by people for doing 'cameos and small roles' in films. Comparing Bollywood and Hollywood in this aspect, Yami said that a bigger deal about such things is made in India.

Talking to Galatta Plus Yami said, “I was called out sometimes, ki acha inka toh cameo hai ya chota role hain (I was called out and ‘she has a cameo or a small role). Kaabil, I think that’s another film that I am so glad that I got to be a part of. But, some people thought, the audience loved it. And now, when journalists interact with me, they be like ‘you were so good in that film’. But, I say ‘no but that’s not what you wrote back then’.”