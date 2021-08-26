Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor to Star in Adaptation of French Show 'Call My Agent'

Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor, Aahana Kumra will star in the Hindi adaptation of the French show Call My Agent.
(Photo Courtesy; Twitter)
Bollywood actors Soni Razdan, Rajat Kapoor are all set to star in the Indian remake of the hugely-popular French show Call My Agent. The Netflix project Call My Agent: Bollywood, in collaboration with the production banner Applause Entertainment, will be directed by Shaad Ali and will also feature actors Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra.
The original comedy, titled Dix Pour Cent, was created by Fanny Herrero and showrun by Cedric Klapisch.
Speaking about the adaptation Applause Entertainment CEO Sameer Nair said in a statement, "Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions".
Like the original, Call My Agent: Bollywood promises to give us a peek into the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, the ups and downs and what goes into making 'stars'.
