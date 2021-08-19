Ankahi Kahaniya Trailer: Netflix Anthology Depicts 'Unheard Tales of Love'

Ashwiny Iyer's short film stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role. According to a statement by Netflix, the film will 'blur the lines between fantasy and reality'. Based on the Kannada Story Madhyantara by Jayant Kaikini, Chaubey’s segment features Sairat star Rajguru and Hiwale. Chaudhary’s short film features Kapoor, Hussain, Dwivedi and Palomi.

Ankahi Kahaniya is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.