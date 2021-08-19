Ankahi Kahaniya Trailer: Netflix Anthology Depicts 'Unheard Tales of Love'

Abhishek Banerjee in a still from Ankahi Kahaniya.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
Netflix has dropped the trailer of its new anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya, which is set to release on 17 September. Directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology promises to chronicle 'unheard and untold tales of love'.
Ashwiny Iyer's short film stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role. According to a statement by Netflix, the film will 'blur the lines between fantasy and reality'. Based on the Kannada Story Madhyantara by Jayant Kaikini, Chaubey’s segment features Sairat star Rajguru and Hiwale. Chaudhary’s short film features Kapoor, Hussain, Dwivedi and Palomi.
Ankahi Kahaniya is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined