Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Blind Teaser: Sonam Kapoor Is On a Hunt To Catch Serial Killer In New Film

Blind Teaser: Sonam Kapoor Is On a Hunt To Catch Serial Killer In New Film

Sonam Kapoor's Blind is all set to release on 7 July
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Sonam Kapoor is on the hunt for a serial killer in this suspense thriller.

|

(Photo: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonam Kapoor is on the hunt for a serial killer in this suspense thriller.</p></div>

The teaser for Sonam Kapoor’s film Blind was released on Tuesday, 27 June. The teaser introduces Sonam’s character as a visually impaired person who is on a hunt to catch a serial killer after she comes in contact with him.

In the teaser, we see Sonam's persistence to catch the man who she believes to be the serial killer. Purab Kohli’s character takes women hostage and Sonam seems to realise this after she gets in his cab and hears a sound that suspiciously seems like someone is being held hostage in the trunk of the car.

Take a look at the teaser:

Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf in leading roles. This is Sonam Kapoor’s first OTT film, and it's her next after The Zoya Factor. The shooting for the film was done in Scotland in 2020.

The film is all set to release on 7 July.

Also ReadSonam Kapoor’s 'Blind' to Release On This Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT