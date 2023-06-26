Sonam Kapoor’s 'Blind' to Release On This Date

Actor Sonam Kapoor stars in her upcoming film Blind.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @sonamkapoor)
Actor Sonam Kapoor's thriller Blind is all set to be available for streaming on 7 July. It was initially planned as a theatrical release, however, the film will now have a direct-to-digital drop on JioCinema.
The OTT platform's Twitter handle announced the news, "Sometimes it’s hard to ‘see’ the truth. Are you ready to enter the darkness of her world?Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards."
Take a look here:
Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf in leading roles. This is Sonam Kapoor’s first OTT film, and it's her next after The Zoya Factor in 2019. The shooting for the film was done in Scotland in 2020.
The films will stream for free. This is the next film to stream for free after Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy.
She recently joined YRF Talent and will be managed by them.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)