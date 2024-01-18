'Bhakshak' Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar Plays an Investigative Journalist in New Film

etflix’s upcoming crime drama Bhakshak premieres on 9 February.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix’s upcoming crime drama Bhakshak premieres on 9 February. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production, Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.
The teaser shows the journey of a woman who is on the quest to seek justice. Bhumi Pednekar as Vaishali Singh portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime.
“Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change,” director Pulkit shares. “I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”
Expressing his thoughts on the film’s release, Gaurav Verma, Producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, says, “We believe in storytelling that not only entertains but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections. We're excited to collaborate with Netflix to share this impactful story with audiences worldwide.”
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India adds, “Bhakshak, is a hard-hitting story, inspired by true events. The film follows a determined journalist who strives to bring justice against all odds. With stellar performances by Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra and an incredible ensemble, the film is our attempt to tell riveting stories with incredible makers. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies entertainment, the investigative drama emphasises our commitment to spark meaningful conversations and leave a lasting impact with our feature films.”
