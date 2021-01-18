No Intention To Hurt Sentiments: 'Tandav' Makers Issue Apology

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Sunday, 17 January, sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video after taking cognisance of complaints that the series had insulted Hindu deities and hurt religious sentiments.

An FIR has been filed in Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against the makers of Tandav. Amazon Prime Video's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar, the show's producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki, are among those named in the FIR. The charges include promoting enmity between different religious groups, race, place of birth, making destruction, damage, or defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred.

Separate criminal complaints have also been filed before courts in Delhi and Bihar seeking action against the streaming platform and the makers of the web series. In addition to the show's writer, director and producer, the complaint filed before the Delhi court, on behalf of Hindu Sena founder Vishnu Gupta, also names actors Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Gauhar Khan.