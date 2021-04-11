ALTBalaji Removes His Storyy Poster Amidst Plagiarism Allegations

Ekta Kapoor's streaming service ALTBalaji issued an apology in light of plagiarism allegations by award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria. In a Twitter thread, Saria alleged that ALTBalaji had 'blatantly ripped off' the artwork for their show His Storyy from the poster of his film Loev. Deleting the poster from their social media pages, the streaming platform released a statement that read, "The uncanny resemblance and similarity cannot be written off as a mere coincidence. It has been an oversight on part of our design team. For this we apologize."

"We respect the creativity of every designer and would never intentionally lift their work not disregard their talent. Thus, an apology to the artists involved in the making of this poster is warranted," the statement said. They also clarified that they've deleted the poster from all platforms.