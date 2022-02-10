A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam Takes Children Hostage in The Gripping Thriller

Yami Gautam in A Thursday.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The trailer of Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday is out, and it looks gripping. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the film also stars Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni and Karanvir Sharma.
The trailer opens with kindergarten teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami) calling up a police station in Mumbai to inform that she has taken 16 children as hostages. Naina lists her demands that the police have to fulfil, else she says that she will kill the kids. Neha and Atul play cops in the movie. Dimple Kapadia essays the role of the Prime Minister.
Talking about her role Yami said in a statement, "I have never played such a distinct character like Naina. She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride."
Neha added, "My role as a pregnant police officer is very unique as I am dealing with a hostage situation wherein children are involved and my character too will soon become a mother. I could relate to the character as I too have kids. The movie’s pace will keep viewers engaged to the last minute. The entire team has worked really hard and put together a thriller which will entertain one and all!”
A Thursday will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.