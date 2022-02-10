A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam Takes Children Hostage in The Gripping Thriller

The trailer opens with kindergarten teacher Naina Jaiswal (Yami) calling up a police station in Mumbai to inform that she has taken 16 children as hostages. Naina lists her demands that the police have to fulfil, else she says that she will kill the kids. Neha and Atul play cops in the movie. Dimple Kapadia essays the role of the Prime Minister.

Talking about her role Yami said in a statement, "I have never played such a distinct character like Naina. She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride."