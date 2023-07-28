75th Emmy Awards Postponed Amid SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Strike in Hollywood

75th Emmy Awards delayed due to actors' and writers' strike in America.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The upcoming 75th Emmy Awards have been delayed amid the ongoing actors' and writers' strike in Hollywood. Vendors for the Emmys confirmed the news to Variety, revealing that the TV Academy has pushed back the dates of the awards ceremony.
This is the first time that the Emmys have been postponed since the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook the United States.
The 75th Emmys were initially scheduled for 18 September, this year. Owing to the strikes, the organisers have now informed all vendors, producers, and others involved with the event about the delay, as only two months are left until the date.
As per the Variety report, the same goes for the Creative Arts Emmys, which were originally slated to take place on 9 September and 10 September. According to reports, the TV Academy is likely to announce the new dates for the Emmys in August.
Addressing the industry-wide strike, the TV Academy released a statement last week, that read, "Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available."
According to Variety, Fox is aiming to air the awards ceremony in January 2024, whereas the TV Academy has been pushing for a November 2023 date.
The 75th Emmy nominations were announced on 12 July, with no confirmation on the hosts of the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)