75th Emmy Awards Postponed Amid SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Strike in Hollywood

The 75th Emmys were initially scheduled for 18 September, this year. Owing to the strikes, the organisers have now informed all vendors, producers, and others involved with the event about the delay, as only two months are left until the date.

As per the Variety report, the same goes for the Creative Arts Emmys, which were originally slated to take place on 9 September and 10 September. According to reports, the TV Academy is likely to announce the new dates for the Emmys in August.

Addressing the industry-wide strike, the TV Academy released a statement last week, that read, "Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available."

According to Variety, Fox is aiming to air the awards ceremony in January 2024, whereas the TV Academy has been pushing for a November 2023 date.