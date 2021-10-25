Hollywood’s Love of Guns Increases the Risk of Shootings; Both On & Off the Set

In what appears to be a tragic accident, actor Alec Baldwin shot dead a cinematographer on 21 October 2021, while discharging a prop gun on set in New Mexico.
It is too early to speculate what went wrong during the filming of the Western movie “Rust.” But the incident, in which the film’s director was also injured, highlights a simple fact: Guns are films.
As and , we have studied the growing prevalence of firearms on screen and believe that the more guns there are in movies, the more likely it is that a shooting will occur – both in the “reel” world and in the “real” world.
Of course, depictions of violence in the entertainment industry are nothing new. The use of guns in Hollywood films has a long tradition going back to the . Guns were also featured heavily in the .
The upsurge in the depiction of guns in movies and TV shows is likely related to the realization that and guns are an easy way to dramatize violence. And here filmmakers have a .
Media outlets are averse to allowing gun advertising on TV or mass-circulated magazines. But guns are amply displayed in top-grossing movies and popular TV dramas.
We know that the gun industry to place its products in their movies. They are rewarded with frequent appearances on screen, so much so that in 2010 the firearm company Glock won a “,” with a citation noting that Glocks appeared in 22 box office No. 1 films during that year.
Violent movies and TV programs, which often contain guns, can likewise increase aggression and make viewers numb to the pain and suffering of others, .
This was seen with smoking on screen: Children who see movie characters smoke cigarettes are . A similar effect was observed with children who .
In a by one of us, pairs of children ages 8 to 12 were first randomly assigned to watch a PG-rated movie clip containing guns or the same movie clip with the guns edited out.
They were then put in a room that contained several toys and games, while being observed by a hidden camera.
A cabinet in the room contained a real, but disabled, 9mm handgun that had been modified with a digital counter to record the number of times children pulled the trigger.
Some children engaged in very dangerous behaviors with the real gun, such as pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at themselves or their partner. One boy pointed the real gun out the laboratory window at people in the street.
The kind of gun violence featured in Hollywood movies tends to highlight . When characters use guns to defend themselves or family, their use is seen as acceptable.
This has the result of encouraging viewers to think that using guns for the protection of self or others is virtuous.
The United States is the most in the world. Although consisting of about 4% of the world’s population, US citizens of the world’s guns.
In featuring guns so heavily, there is a danger that Hollywood is not merely reflecting society – it is encouraging firearm sales.
(Brad Bushman is a professor of Communication and Rinehart Chair of Mass Communication at the Ohio State University.)
(Dan Romer is a Research Director, Annenberg Public Policy Center, at the University of Pennsylvania.)
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)