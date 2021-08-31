Deepika Padukone Back to Hollywood With a Cross-Cultural Romantic Comedy

Deepika Padukone is all set to play the lead in a cross-cultural romantic comedy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone is all set to play the lead role in a cross-cultural romantic comedy for STXFilms and Temple Hill, that she will produce through her Ka Productions banner, as per a report by Deadline.
Temple Hill Productions’ Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen, known for films such as the Twilight franchise and Fault in Our Stars, are in talks with Deepika about the project. Isaac Klausner is overseeing the movie for Temple Hill.
Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, told Deadline, "Deepika is enormously talented and one of the biggest global stars to come from India. While she has attained a lot of success in a number of Eros International Films, we are looking forward to putting together a romantic comedy with her and Temple Hill Productions. We believe that this project will give us the opportunity to tap into the spirit and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel authentic".
Deepika also expressed her excitement at this collaboration.
Deepika is gearing up for her upcoming films The Intern and '83. The actor is also working on yet-to-be-titled films by Shakun Batra and Siddharth Anand.
Published: 31 Aug 2021,09:37 AM IST