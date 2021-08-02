Manoj Bajpayee Shares Astrologer's Prediction About his Hollywood debut

Actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about his Hollywood debut that didn't work out
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Manoj Bajpayee revealed that he was set to star as the lead in a Hollywood film but it didn’t pan out. He added that an astrologer had predicted that it won’t work out. Bajpayee said that, after Pinjar, he signed an international project also starring Lynn Collins, Justin Theroux, Frank Langella, and others.
During a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, with Janice Sequeira and Aniruddha Guha as moderators, Manoj Bajpayee talked about his trip to Jaisalmer to film the project. He also met actor Shrivallabh Vyas’ father who was a famous astrologer.
"I was going to get my second National Award for Pinjar, and was supposed to travel to Jaisalmer after that. After the National Award function, the next day, I travelled to Jaisalmer where I was going to do a proper Hollywood film directed by an NRI,” he said.
Manoj then revealed that Shrivallabh Vyas had asked him to have lunch with his parents and suggested that he show his birth chart to his father, the astrologer.
"We were having lunch and then I came to know that his father is a great astrologer and he was a very old person. He could hardly manage to speak. Shrivallabh said 'No, no, no, show your chart to my father,” Manoj said.
"So I said, 'Uncle, please see again, there must be something.' He repeated, 'No, I can't see anything.' Then I came out, one part of your heart is saying it's true and one part of your heart is saying it's not true. We all wrapped up and came back and nothing happened," he added.
The incident took place almost two decades ago and Manoj hasn’t worked on a Hollywood project yet. However, he’d told Hindustan Times earlier that he has been getting offers but he isn’t ‘dying to go there just because its Hollywood’.
On the career front, Manoj will be seen in Zee5’s Dial 100.
