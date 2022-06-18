Beyond Bollywood: 6 Regional Queer Films To Watch During Pride Month

We’re right in the middle of Pride Month and although everything with a face in the digital landscape is bathed in rainbow colours, let’s be honest here: queer representation in the Indian media is still shockingly low and largely inaccurate.

Recently, however, filmmakers are seen pushing the envelope and breaking out of the archaic and normative trends of misrepresentation. Although Bollywood is on a slow uphill climb, there are films beyond the Hindi Industry that have been hailed for sensitive and accurate portrayals of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Here are 5 Indian Regional films you should watch during this Pride Month: