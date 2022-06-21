How Céline Sciamma Subverts The Male Gaze in 'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire'

In her fifth film titled Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019), we hardly ever see a man on screen. However, every key character– irrespective of class and occupation– has their choices, desires and autonomy being dictated by absent men.

Héloïse (Adèle Haenel) is a stubborn heiress set to marry an Italian man (who was supposed to be married to her sister, had she not 'escaped' by leaping off a cliff) against her will, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is a young painter struggling to make a name for herself in a male-dominated occupation and their housemaid, Sophie (Luàna Bajrami) who finds out she is pregnant and has no choice but to illegally abort the child.