Rintu Thomas-Sushmit Ghosh's Documentary 'Writing With Fire' Wins Peabody Award

Indian documentary Writing With Fire wins Peabody Award.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, won a Peabody Award under the category of 'Documentary'. The film tells the story of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, and the publication’s transition from print to digital medium.
Rintu Thomas, took to her social media account to announce the news, she said: "A Peabody Award is coming home. Grateful, grateful."
The film was the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. The film is produced under the banner of Black Ticket Films. It had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, where it also won two awards - 'Audience Award' and the 'Special Jury Award.'
The docu-film lost out on the Best Documentary Feature honour at the Oscars to Summer of Soul.
