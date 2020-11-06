Not Party Time: Actor Vijay Dismisses, Father Registers Party

Actor Vijay said that he has no connection with the party that has been started by his father. Smitha TK Actor Vijay said that he has no connection with the party that has been started by his father. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @actorvijay) Cinema Actor Vijay said that he has no connection with the party that has been started by his father.

Tamil superstar Vijay is loved for being a quiet, sweet person off-screen and a cracker of an actor and a dancer in his films. For over a decade, fans have been guessing if he will make the plunge into politics and there has been no confirmed response from him so far.



On Thursday, speculations were rife when legal representatives submitted an application to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register his fans’ club as the ‘All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam.' The actor then issued a detailed statement that he has no connection with the party that has been started.

His father, director SA Chandrasekar, too, clarified that it is not Vijay’s political party.

Actor Vijay issued a detailed statement that he has no connection with the party that has been started.

Vijay Warned Legal Recourse If His Photo/ Name Used

“Today, I came to know through the media that my father Mr SA Chandrasekhar has started a political party. I would like to express my sincere condolences to my fans and the public that I have no direct or indirect connection with the party they started. By this, I mean that I will not be constrained by any actions that may take place in the future in connection with politics.” Actor Vijay

Vijay warned that he would take legal recourse if his photograph, name or his welfare organisation, ‘All-India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam’ are used in the campaign. “I urge my fans not to join or serve the party just because my father started it. I regret that there is no connection between that party and us and our movement,” the statement read.

On Thursday, Vijay’s father told media that he was doing this in his own capacity and that his son has no link to this whatsoever. He also clarified that he wanted to register Vijay’s fans clubs in an attempt to provide recognition to the youngsters who are doing good deeds in Vijay’s name. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami commented, “It is a democratic country and anyone can join politics. If actor Vijay wants to enter politics he can enter, too.”

Vijay’s Tussle with BJP

Vijay’s entry into politics has been a topic of discussion for years now and had even locked horns with the saffron party several times. His films Sarkar, Mersal and others criticised the Centre and state on issues like GST, corruption, cash for vote, health care, Jallikattu and NEET. BJP leader H Raja had once slammed the actor for having a Christian name, Joseph Vijay.

The then General Secretary of BJP H Raja addressed the actor by his full name (Joseph Vijay) and called the film a ‘Christian conspiracy’ against the ruling dispensation.



Income tax searches happened in his house earlier in February in Chennai, which was alleged to have been political motivated. He was in Neyveli shooting for his upcoming movie Master, and was taken in for questioning by the officers of the department.

Vijay was last seen in Bigil and will next be seen in Master.