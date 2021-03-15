93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the nominations for the 93rd Oscars, scheduled to be held on 25 April, 2021. David Fincher's Mank (10), Lee Isaac Chung's Minari (6), and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 (6), all secured multiple nominations. In a first, two women directors were nominated for 'Best Director'.
Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."
Here is a full list of the nominations:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Best Original Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best International Feature Film
Best Animated Feature Film
Best Animated Short Film
Best Live-Action Short Film
Best Sound
Best Original Song
Best Original Score
Best Cinematography
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short Subject
Best Film Editing
Best Production Design
Best Visual Effects
Costume Design
