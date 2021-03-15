93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees

The 93rd Oscars will be held on 25 April 2021
‘Mank’, ‘Minari’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ secured multiple nominations in Oscars 2021 | (Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the nominations for the 93rd Oscars, scheduled to be held on 25 April, 2021. David Fincher's Mank (10), Lee Isaac Chung's Minari (6), and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 (6), all secured multiple nominations. In a first, two women directors were nominated for 'Best Director'.

Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

Here is a full list of the nominations:

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Original Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best International Feature Film

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best Live-Action Short Film

Best Sound

Best Original Song

Best Original Score

Best Cinematography

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Film Editing

Best Production Design

Best Visual Effects

Costume Design

