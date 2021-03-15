93rd Oscars Nominations: ‘Mank’ and ‘Minari’ Among Nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the nominations for the 93rd Oscars, scheduled to be held on 25 April, 2021. David Fincher's Mank (10), Lee Isaac Chung's Minari (6), and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 (6), all secured multiple nominations. In a first, two women directors were nominated for 'Best Director'.

Talking about this year's Oscars Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement, “This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

Here is a full list of the nominations: