93rd Oscars: Priyanka, Nick Share List of Nominees

The Oscars will be held on 25 April this year.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Updated:

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Academy Awards have been delayed this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually they are held in February, but the event is scheduled for 25 April this time.

Take a look at some of the nominations:

Actress in Supporting Role

Best Original Score

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

Supporting Actor

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Feature Film

Sound

Film Editing

Visual Effects

Animated Feature Film

Actor in Leading Role

Actress in Leading Role

Direction

Best Film

Published: 15 Mar 2021,05:36 PM IST
