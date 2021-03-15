93rd Oscars: Priyanka, Nick Share List of Nominees
The Oscars will be held on 25 April this year.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards. The Academy Awards have been delayed this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually they are held in February, but the event is scheduled for 25 April this time.
Take a look at some of the nominations:
Actress in Supporting Role
Best Original Score
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Supporting Actor
Best Documentary Feature
Best International Feature Film
Sound
Film Editing
Visual Effects
Animated Feature Film
Actor in Leading Role
Actress in Leading Role
Direction
Best Film
