DC Comics' New 'Man of Steel' Superman is Bisexual

Other than a more evolved look at sexuality, the new issues also reportedly show Superman addressing refugee deportation, and high school shootings. Superman’s new love interest is his friend, reporter Jay Nakamura. Nakamura takes care of Superman after he experiences a ‘burnout’ from “trying to save everyone that he can.”

This new romance is featured in the issue ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El #5’, set to be released in November. There has been a rise in superhero films steering away from the traditional portrayal of superheroes.

While Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok was revealed to be bisexual only in a tweet by the actor, and Deadpool’s sexual fluidity isn’t really explored, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s release Eternals features MCU’s first openly gay superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). The movie is also set to feature MCU’s first queer kiss between Phastos and his husband (Haaz Sleiman).