Is Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Theme Music Similar to a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Song?

(Left) Marvels Eternals, (Right) Still from 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Twitter has made yet another hilarious discovery: The theme music from Marvel's Eternals bears an uncanny resemblance to a Bollywood song, more specifically, the song 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' from Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
A lot of users noticed this after the final trailer of Eternals was put out by Marvel in which the theme music can be heard. Comedian Varun Grover took to Twitter to share his observation:
Following this, other users also talked about how they thought of the same thing when they saw the new trailer.
Do you think the songs are similar? Or is the similarity way off? Check out for yourself:
Bollywood is truly everywhere!
Published: 23 Aug 2021,12:14 PM IST