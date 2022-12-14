Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Bags 5 Nominations

RRR bagged five nominations at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is nominated in five categories at the Critics Choice Awards, which include, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu', and Best Visual Effects, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
For the Best Picture category it is competing with Avatar: The Way of WaterBabylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking.
However, it is Everything Everywhere All at Once that leads the nominations for the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.
Earlier this week, RRR was nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film is nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and also in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.
The film stars Ram Charan, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in leading roles.
