SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Joins Oscar 2023; Enters Nomination Race in 14 Categories

The statement read, "We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box-office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic and cultural barriers. We're grateful to each and every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible."

"We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the statement further read.