Indian Film Critics React to 'RRR' Not Making It to the Oscars

The posters for Last Film Show and SS Rajamouli's RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Chhello Show (Last Film Show), directed by Pan Nilan, was announced as India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards and that led to a discussion about SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was one of the most successful films at the Indian box office, also earning over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
The Quint spoke to Indian film critics and asked them to weigh in on the conversation around Chhello Show and RRR at the Oscars.
Padma Shri award-winning Indian film critic Bhawana Somaaya who has watched Chhello Show says, “Chhello Show is a delightful film about a genius mind who blossoms despite deprivations. It is an original idea and reflects our fast changing rural India and their aspirations.”
Echoing her sentiment, film critic Deepak Dua added, “Chhello Show’ works for the Oscars as it evokes emotions and has a human connection. And, it’s films like these that work. It’s not about a good or a bad movie but the right movie.”
A film that makes it to the Oscars needs a strong backing from the producers for the campaign to then take the film and promote it the way it needs to be and ensure it reaches people.
“When they were making a decision, I am sure they weighed the pros and cons. I think ‘RRR’ was our shot and I really hope that they did consider that this could have been our ‘Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon’ situation,” points out National Award-winning Indian film critic Baradwaj Rangan.
Film Critic Sucharita Tyagi adds, “The Oscar campaign for 'RRR' is still on. India’s official entry doesn’t mean that it can’t snag any nominations in other categories. We will have to wait and watch if ‘RRR’ makes it.”
Chhello Show premiered as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival and has won multiple awards across international festivals, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.
The Gujarati movie, set to hit theatres on 14 October, 2022, is about a young boy, Samay and his pursuit of the 35mm. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta.
