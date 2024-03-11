Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates With 7 Awards

Hollywood's biggest night of the year, the Oscars, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 10 March (11 March in India). All eyes were on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, that dominated the nominations with 13 nods. The film took home seven Oscars, namely for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score. Cillian Murphy, Nolan and Robert Downey Jr won their first Oscars for the biopic.

Poor Things came a close second with four Oscar wins, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design. Emma Stone also won for Best Actress.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie also won an Oscar for Best Original Song, 'What Was I Made For?'

Take a look at the full list of winners: