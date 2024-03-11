Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates With 7 Awards

Oscars 2024 Full Winners List: Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Dominates With 7 Awards

Cillian Murphy, Nolan and Robert Downey Jr won their first Oscars for Oppenheimer.
The team of Oppenheimer with the Best Picture trophy at the Oscars.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The team of Oppenheimer with the Best Picture trophy at the Oscars.</p></div>
Hollywood's biggest night of the year, the Oscars, took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 10 March (11 March in India). All eyes were on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, that dominated the nominations with 13 nods. The film took home seven Oscars, namely for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score. Cillian Murphy, Nolan and Robert Downey Jr won their first Oscars for the biopic.

Poor Things came a close second with four Oscar wins, for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design. Emma Stone also won for Best Actress.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie also won an Oscar for Best Original Song, 'What Was I Made For?'

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer - WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr in a still from Oppenheimer.

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things - WINNER

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – WINNER

Emma Stone in a still from Poor Things.

Best directing

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan- WINNER
Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron – WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction – WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

A still from Anatomy of a Fall.

Best cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – WINNER

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop – WINNER
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things

A still from Oppenheimer.

Best international feature film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest – WINNER

Best makeup and hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Society of the Snow

Best original score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - WINNER
Poor Things

Best original song

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie - WINNER

Margot Robbie in a still from Barbie.

Best production design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko – WINNER

Best live action short film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – WINNER

Best sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest - WINNER

Best visual effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

