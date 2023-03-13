'India Is Elated & Proud': PM Modi On The Elephant Whisperers & RRR's Oscar Wins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the team of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their historic wins at the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the 'Best Original Song' Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu and Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary short The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category