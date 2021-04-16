Oscars 2021: A Look At This Year's 'Best International Films'

More so than the other Oscar categories however, the final shortlist of these “international films” don't always reflect the best that cinema has to offer, but simply what most appealed to Academy voters. Each year, countries around the world — via their special selection committees — submit one film which epitomises their cinematic achievements. In a country like India which averages an annual output of nearly 2000 films in over a couple dozen languages, the task to choose one representative is obviously an absurd one. It's partly why we haven't broken into the category since Lagaan. The whole system sure needs an overhaul.

This year, India's selection committee chose Jallikattu, which competed for an Oscar nomination along with 92 other films. Lijo Jose Pellissery's film failed to make it to the final five of the Best International Film race. But here’s a rundown of the films that did.