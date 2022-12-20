Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy Shines In Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Film

Cillian Murphy in the trailer of Oppenheimer.
(Photo: YouTube)
The trailer for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Oppenheimer has released. The film takes a look at the life of nuclear physicist Robert Oppenheimer. The two-minute trailer aired ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres over the weekend.
The trailer opens with the ominous dialogue, “We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us." In the trailer the titular character weighs in the pros and cons of developing the atomic bomb, horrified at the possibilities it may bring, but unwilling to step down from his goal.
However, not much else has been revealed about the plot in question. The trailer allows us a brief glimpse into the world Nolan is trying to build.
The film stars Kenneth Branagh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Josh Peck and more. The film is produced under the banner of Universal.
