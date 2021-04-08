5 Key Things That Make ‘Tenet’ a Perfect Christopher Nolan Movie
Here’s why we think ‘Tenet’ is the perfect film for a Nolan fan
Christopher Nolan’s latest movie, Tenet, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and boy what an experience it is! A sci-fi-thriller-action movie on paper, Tenet is more than the hyphenations used to describe it. If you’re a fan of Nolan, or complex movies in general, here’s why we think you’ll love it.
#1 The Setting is a Character in Itself
True to form Nolan manages to create a layered character in the setting itself. In typical narratives, viewers usually are invested in the characters they root for, but Nolan has successfully flipped that time and again by making us invested in the complexity of the settings in his films such as amnesia-driven backward storytelling in Memento, dreams within dreams in Inception, and now time in reverse in Tenet.
#2 An Amazing Sensory Experience
Before Tenet, Nolan’s last movie was Dunkirk, which received many accolades for its sound-mixing and cinematography. Tenet takes that to a whole new level. The sound is brilliantly used as a tool to highlight the tension in many of the scenes, and the entire plot is dotted with high-octane and yet intelligent action sequences that demand your total concentration and reward you by giving you a memorable sensory experience.
#3 Obsession With ‘Time’
If you’ve followed Nolan’s work over the past few years, you know that this man is obsessed with the concept of ‘time’. We’re not talking about typical time-travel tropes but how time can be used to amplify the storytelling. Right from Memento, where you experience the narrative from the perspective of someone suffering from memory loss, to the Batman trilogy, where he uses the non-linear approach to build the characters’ backstories, to Dunkirk, where three different time spans converge at the climax, Nolan has shown his mastery of being able to use time as a cinematic tool. Tenet takes that obsession and puts it bang in the middle of real-time action scenes, thus adding one more trophy to Nolan’s collection.
#4 Great Rewatchability Factor
Tenet can be a polarizing film. Many have walked out of the theater saying ‘What did I just watch?’, but that’s a good thing. The first time you watch Tenet, it’s all about the rush, the experience, the adrenaline, and before you know it, you’re pushed into the climax where your mind is blown. There’s a chance you might miss out on a few small details because your brain might still try be trying to digest the previous scene, which is why we think rewatching Tenet can make you appreciate it even more. Isn’t it great that it’s available for streaming? Amazon Prime Video FTW!
#5 Conversations Long After The Movie is Over
There’s something about almost every Nolan film that makes them a great conversation starter. From the very common ‘what did I just watch?’ to ‘I still didn’t get it’ to ‘I need to update my top Nolan movies list’, we can bet Tenet is another movie you’ll be talking about for a long time.
Tenet is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.
