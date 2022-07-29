Oppenheimer Teaser: Christopher Nolan’s Next Promises To Be a Visual Spectacle

The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer was dropped by Universal Pictures. The film stars Cillian Murphy who has previously appeared in other Nolan films such as The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk. However, this is the first film where he would be the lead in a Nolan film. He portrays the character of the real-life father of the atomic bomb and director of the Manhattan Project, J Robert Oppenheimer.