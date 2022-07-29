Oppenheimer Teaser: Christopher Nolan’s Next Promises To Be a Visual Spectacle

Oppenheimer Teaser
(Photo: Instagram)
The first teaser for Christopher Nolan's latest film Oppenheimer was dropped by Universal Pictures. The film stars Cillian Murphy who has previously appeared in other Nolan films such as The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk. However, this is the first film where he would be the lead in a Nolan film. He portrays the character of the real-life father of the atomic bomb and director of the Manhattan Project, J Robert Oppenheimer.
The first teaser seems to be a visual spectacle and Nolan, once again, seems to be manipulating the idea of time for the film.
Other than Cillian Murphy the cast constitutes of Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.
The film is set to release on 21 July 2023 and is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.
